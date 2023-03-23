SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, a fresh coat of paint or a splash of a completely different color, can help freshen up the look and improve the value of you home. Paint EZ is a full-service company focused on making painting easy for you.

At Paint EZ, the goal is to make the house painting process as easy and stress-free as possible. The painting company takes the time to work with each customer on a one-on-one basis. They say, no two jobs the same, so they provide custom solutions to help you reach your goals.

Formerly EmeraldPro Painting, the founders say they created Paint EZ because they wanted to revolutionize the house painting customer experience. Paint EZ provides services that include interiors, exteriors, cabinets, bathroom vanities and even railings.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit PaintEZ.com/Utah.

Special Show Offer: Get 20% off using the code: “GoodThingsUtah”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Paint EZ.