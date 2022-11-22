SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Good times are instantly made great when a hot meal hits the table. For those living in Layton who are looking for a cluckin’ great meal like this, one of the best places for nearly two decades is Roosters Brewing Company.

First introduced to the area in 2005 by owners Kym and Pete Buttschardt — Roosters Brewing Co. prides itself as Davis County’s first and only micro-brewery.

Led by Brewmaster Steve Kirkland, the brand creates and brews over 26 signature beers including tasty formulas like Two-Bit Amber, Honey Wheat, Pecan Pie Brown Ale, and Polygamy Pale Ale.

Roosters Brewing Co. has also gained a reputation for a delicious variety of classic menu items like pizzas, tacos, pasta, fried chicken, sandwiches, burgers, and of course, house-made wings.

Now in their newly remodeled Layton location, the restaurant and brewery are ready to continue providing the amazing experiences that have made it such a staple to the locals and nearby military communities.

As part of this growth, the brand has also unveiled The Coop by Roosters — a fresh concept giving locals a unique dining option to switch things up.

To learn more, search locations, and browse the entire menu, go online to RoostersBrewingCo.com.

Sharing these flavors with us and more, Katy Sine from Taste Utah visited the Layton location for a yummy preview of what customers can expect.

**This segment contains sponsored content