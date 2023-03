BOUNTIFUL, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Simple. Yet Delicious. There’s nothing generic about Poki Bowl, now with a new Utah location in Bountiful (570 West 500 South, Bountiful).

Poke has been a Hawaiian tradition for thousands of years. Poki Bowl takes the traditional island dish and infuses an Asian flair to bring it to the mainland. It’s fresh seafood in-a-bowl!

Visit Poki Bowl online at PokiBowl.com.

Instagram: @PokiBowlBountiful and on Facebook: @PokiBowlBountiful

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Poki Bowl Utah.