(Good Things Utah) There’s a world of cultures mixed into this great state of ours. Our diversity is one of the things that makes Utah such a great place to settle down. And with these cultures come celebrations held year-round, giving locals a varietal sample of foods, arts, and entertainment.

Closing out this summer season downtown, Festa Italiana SLC will be hosted once again at the Gateway Plaza from September 17th to 18th.

Established by the Italian American Civic League, this two-day festival puts a spotlight on all the most wonderful Italian traditions and their presence in our communities.

Visitors from around the nation will gather to enjoy Italian cuisine, wine, arts and crafts, historical displays, a bocce tournament, live raffles, exotic Italian cars, street performers, and more.

To see details for the event, go online to FestaItalianaSLC.com.

Making an appearance at this year’s festival, Taste Utah will be there to highlight the delicious assortments of food and beverages. Everything from local Italian restaurants, imported wines, bellini, and ice-cold beer will be available to sample on both days of the event.

Katy Sine joined us on Good Things Utah to share some of her favorite dishes coming from Festa Italiana SLC.

If you’d like to follow along with more mouthwatering adventures, watch a new episode of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM or go online to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content