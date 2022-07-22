(Good Things Utah) It’s important to appreciate the amazing culinary experiences we have here in Utah. Whether you’re settled in the green valleys up north, relaxing by the red rocks down south, or anything in between — you’re bound to find a hidden gem or two along the way. Luckily, we have our own Taste Utah to pave the way for our palettes every Friday.

This week’s episode of Taste Utah headed up the mountains to try a local favorite for authentic Mexican cuisine. Tucked by the stunning slopes of Park City sits a quaint new establishment sharing traditional tastes with the community named Dos Olas Cantina.

Translated into “two waves” for the sea and mountains, Dos Olas takes inspiration from its Executive Chef Carlos Segura. He puts in his years of experience and family recipes to create an array of bold Latin flavors.

Visitors have the chance to enjoy the vibrant sights and sounds of Park City by sitting out on their spacious patio area. Even better, live music every summer weekend on the Plaza only adds to its allure.

Dos Olas Cantina is authentic homestyle cooking at its finest — bringing the fresh flavors of Mexico City with a twist of creativity by Chef Carlos.

It all starts with savory appetizers like their salsa and guacamole, each a refreshing sample of what’s to come. Move on to mouthwatering sharable entrees like their Tinga De Pollo (chicken) and Pesca (fish) Tacos. Get a savory taste of their Ceviche dish or Coliflor Con Mole, along with one of their refreshing signature Margaritas or Cocktails.

Bringing Mexico to the Park City community, Dos Olas Cantina is a wonderful destination to dine and relax in a casual setting. Foodies out there can find them at 2417 W High Mountain Road in Park City right by the Plaza.

To learn more, see the menu, and make reservations go to DosOlasParkCity.com or call them at (435) 513-7198.

