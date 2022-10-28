(Good Things Utah) Nicea joined Stephanie and Gatehouse in Orem to talk about trends in 2022 to decorate your home for the Holidays! Since we know you’re all fans of GTU, we know that you’ve seen our set which means you’ve seen what they’re able to accomplish and it’s beautiful!

Gatehouse has been open for 43 years and they have a 10,000 Sq. Ft showroom and interior design studio in Orem, Utah that has earned them their reputation for classic and quality style.

Your home should be your safe space, and where you can go to relax, unwind and rejuvenate. Someplace you can walk in the door, drop your things and your shoulders and release all of the day’s stress and worries.

At Gatehouse, they know exactly how to help you find the perfect décor and items to help and starting this week and all month long make sure you tune into Good Things Utah every week where Stephanie will be teaching you to decorate your home just like Gatehouse does!!

Also, Starting on Tuesday 11/01 and running through Saturday 11/05 They will be hosting their Holiday Open House where you can get 20% off ALL Holiday décor!

Want to learn more about Gatehouse and what they have to offer? Check out their Blog and website and make sure you follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest!

*Sponsored Content.