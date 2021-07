Join the Gallivan Center this July for the annual Monday Night Movie Series. This year’s movie theme is going classic: Humphrey Bogart movies!

Here is a list of the movies you can see this summer:

July 19: The Maltese Falcon

July 26: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Location: The Gallivan Center

You can bring low back chairs, blankets, pillows and food. Best thing, admission is FREE.

