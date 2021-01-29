Free financial literacy program designed for K–12 children launched by America First Credit Union

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

America First Credit Union is thrilled to announce the launch of FUNDamentals, a new, free financial literacy program designed for K–12 children. It helps youth become financially savvy and empowers educators with customizable, quality content. FUNDamentals is designed to make learning about finances fun and engaging. By teaching youth about money matters it puts them on the path to financial success.

The program includes various full-lesson plans that address ten critical life skills, including spending, saving, getting a loan, and other financial subjects. Each subject includes engaging animated videos, handouts, presentations, lesson plans, printable certificates, and other useful resources to inform students while keeping them entertained. Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever, the program, including scheduling virtual guest speakers who can teach the curriculum, can be done online.

Teachers can request access by visiting www.education.americafirst.com.

Once access has been granted by credit union staff, school districts and teachers can log into the online portal to use and customize the content. Teachers can rest assured our lessons are aligned with Utah State Financial Literacy graduation requirement; Common Core Math, and Common Core English Language Arts requirements.

Those wanting additional financial instruction for students can request a free virtual or in-person visit from an America First Credit Union guest speaker by completing the form at America First Credit Union Education.

This story contains sponsored content.