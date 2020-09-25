Free early learning software available to children entering kindergarten in 2021

School is incredibly uncertain and stressful for families. This pandemic could have life-long effects on education, especially for our youngest learners. Thankfully, children entering kindergarten in 20201 have an option to prepare at home, and thanks to state funding – it costs families nothing. Waterford National Spokesperson, Kim Fischer joined Good Things Utah to tell us more about the Waterford UPSTART program.

The program gives parents the tools they need to become their child’s first teacher. It contains software that adapts to how your child learns and identifies where they could use additional help. It only takes 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Parents get a coach to help them through the process and push notifications with fun ideas to do offline that address what your child is learning and social and emotional conversations you can have with your child.

Waterford even provides a computer and internet to families that qualify at no cost. Waterford Upstart has partnered with the Utah State Legislature to provide this program to families. State leaders understand the importance of all children walking into kindergarten ready to learn and really don’t want anyone to start behind!

Any Utah family with a child who will begin Kindergarten in 2021 can register. To get registered visit Waterford UPSTART now.

This story contains sponsored content.