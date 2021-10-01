Free drive-thru flu and Covid-19 vaccination event in Sandy

(Good Things Utah) – On Saturday, October 2 – Optum Care Network – Utah will be offering free flu shots, and thru a partnership with Salt Lake County Health Dept, also the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year the flu virus changes making it important to get your annual influenza vaccine, ideally by the end of October. Remember, the flu shot is the most effective way to decrease flu-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and death.

Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of complications from the flu – including people 65 and older, pregnant people, young children, and people with chronic conditions like asthma and heart disease. It can protect you, your family, and your community.

Can you get the flu and COVID shot on the same day?

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines. This includes simultaneous administration of COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day. In other words, COVID-19 vaccines can be given on the same day as flu shots.

The Salt Lake County Health Department has partnered with Optum Care Network at the Sandy drive-thru event to offer all versions of the COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last – on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 65 or older to be eligible to get the flu shot and/or the COVID-19 vaccine.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious illnesses that affect the respiratory system and can cause some serious illnesses in certain people. Despite their similarities, COVID-19 and influenza are caused by different strains of the virus and are different in many ways as well. Specifically, the Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 3

Compared to flu, COVID-19 can cause more serious illnesses in certain people, can take longer for people to show symptoms, and can be contagious for longer. COVID-19 also seems to spread more easily than the flu.

Drive-thru event details

The event will be held at the Optum Care Community Center drive-thru in Sandy. You must be 65 or older! Flu shots & COVID-19 vaccines are available while supplies last. Come get vaccinated on Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

