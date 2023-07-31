Free Dental Screenings and Cleanings for Children 18 and Under at Roseman Dental’s Annual Back to School Brush-Up™ event

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – According to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health, on average, elementary children miss a total of 6 days per year, with 2.1 days of missed school due to dental problems. Too many absences related to dental pain can cause children to miss a critical time in their lives where reading and writing skills start to become a focus. These children are four times more likely to have a lower grade point average.

Roseman Dental provides quality, affordable dental care for the whole family. Roseman University is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay. Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible to participate.

All dental work will be supervised by Roseman University faculty members who are licensed Utah dentists. Student dentists will also provide parents with education and information about proper oral healthcare for children.

Back to School Brush-Up Event

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Location: Roseman Dental

10894 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095

** Walk-ins only. No appointments will be scheduled that day, all care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit RosemanDental.com for more information about the Back to School Brush-Up event.

Call 801-878-1200 to schedule an appointment for another time/day.

Sponsored by Roseman Dental and Roseman University.