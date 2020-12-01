Free classic Christmas movies at Megaplex Theatres

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Free movies featuring an unusually tall elf, a magical train, and two takes on everyone’s favorite grumpy Grinch are among the family favorites to light up the screens at select Megaplex Theatres locations this holiday season. These eight free Megaplex movies are to encourage food and toy donations for those in need as part of the Larry H. and Gail Miller Charities Driven to Celebrate™ initiative.

Movie fans are encouraged to bring a food or toy donation to any participating Megaplex Theatres location to receive a Driven to Celebrate™ coupon booklet that includes a punch card that may be redeemed for up to eight classic Christmas movies between Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas Eve. Each pass will allow up to six members of the same household to see two free movies each week at select Megaplex Theatres in Utah.

“Given the challenges we’ve all faced in 2020, Megaplex Theatres is honored to join forces with Utah Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and other exceptional community service organizations as part of the Larry H. Miller Charities Driven to Celebrate™ activities,” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “Our goal is to help lift the spirits of those in need this Christmas season.”

With each qualified donation dropped off at Megaplex Theatres benefiting either the Utah Food Bank or Toys for Tots®, guests will receive a Megaplex Christmas Classics movie pass as well as coupons good at other Larry H. Miller entities. What’s the movie pass and how does it work?

In order to comply with CDC health and safety guidelines, the Megaplex Christmas Classics movie pass will admit up to six guests from the same household only. Masks, Social Distancing and other health and safety protocols will be strictly enforced. Due to the changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, Megaplex Theatres reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time. Showtimes and additional information may be found online at www.DriventoCelebrate.com or via the Megaplex Theatres mobile app.

Megaplex Theatres is offering Sensory Friendly Screenings and Spanish language options as part of the program.

“Select show times will feature ‘Sensory Friendly Screenings’ designed to make the experience easier for family members who have loved ones on the Autism spectrum,” said Andersen.

Sensory Friendly Movies provide an atmosphere in the auditorium that is more welcoming and less stressful for families with children on the Autism spectrum or other special needs. The volume of the film is lower and the auditorium lights are left brighter than during a regular screening. Guests who need to stand, move, or make noise during the movie are welcome to do so without worrying about disrupting others. While recording is still prohibited inside the auditorium, guests who need them are welcome to keep their electronic devices turned on during the feature presentation.

Each Megaplex Theatres Driven to Celebrate™Christmas Classics Pass is free, while supplies last. This means up to six members of the same household may enjoy up to eight classic Christmas movies, two titles per week, between Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas Eve. Due to CDC health and safety guidelines, auditorium capacity is limited. The pass does not guarantee guests a seat.

All of the features are rated G, PG, or PG-13 by the MPAA and are suitable for children ages 3 to 13. Members of the same household are invited to bring their children for a fun-filled Christmas Classic movie at a nearby Megaplex Theatres location. For the safety of all, no unsupervised children will be admitted into the theatre.

Participating Megaplex locations may show movies on different days. Please check www.DrivenToCelebrate.com or your preferred Megaplex location for specific show dates and ties.

IMPORTANT: Weekly Christmas Classics movies may vary by Megaplex Location. Movie titles are subject to change without notice. Each household group of up to six members requires a separate admission pass to help ensure proper Social Distancing.

Visit www.MegaplexTheatres.com or download the free Megaplex mobile app for additional information.

