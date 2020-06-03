For some, plasma medicines are the only treatment option: Find out how you can help.

Crystal Wallentine, Specialty Product Programs Manager with Grifols Biomat USA spoke with Good Thing Utah‘s Reagan Leadbetter today about the importance of Plasma donations and how the process works.

Grifols Biomat USA is producing a hyper immunoglobulin injection which is the nation’s plan for the next phase of treatment for the Coronavirus. Their biggest limitation is the number of participants willing and able to donate plasma. If you know of anyone that has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has recovered or is asymptomatic please have them go to Grifols Plasma to see if they qualify to help and to see how they can donate plasma and be part of the solution.

What is Plasma?

Plasma makes up the liquid portion of your blood. It contains important proteins that are responsible for vital functions such as helping your blood clot and defending your body against infections. Plasma is quickly and easily restored by your body.

What is Plasma used for?

Plasma contains hundreds of essential proteins and antibodies that are vital in the body’s ability to maintain critical functions, including controlling bleeding and fighting infections. Without enough of any one of these proteins, a person could have or develop a life-threatening illness, such as an immune deficiency, genetic emphysema, hemophilia, rabies or tetanus.

Grifols uses a specialized medical device that separates the donor’s plasma from their blood through a safe, sterile, automated process, called plasmapheresis. The plasma is collected while the red blood cells are returned to the donor.

Because our bodies replenish plasma quickly, donors can give plasma more frequently than those giving whole blood; up to two twice in a seven-day period, with at least day in between.

Grifols will only use plasma from qualified donors. To become a qualified plasma donor and begin the donation process, you must pass a physical exam and comprehensive health screening at one of our plasma donation centers.

You’ll need to make two separate plasma donations within a six-month period that must undergo rigorous testing for transmissible diseases. Having two separate donations allows us to more easily confirm that you’re healthy enough to donate. Without a second plasma donation, your first donation cannot be used and will be discarded.

Where can someone find out more information on what Biomat USA is doing and how to become a donor?

Everybody has a different reason for coming into one of the many Grifols centers. They have 13 donation centers in Utah from Logan down to Cedar City. For some, it’s because it’s one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. Some people like having an hour to themselves to relax and others like to earn a little bit of money on the side while knowing they are helping to save a life. You only need one reason to donate plasma.

Visit Grifols Plasma to find a center near you or visit their Facebook page now.

This story contains sponsored content.