Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — We’ve recently talked about how strawberries are now a super food, but there’s another one moving up the food chain. It’s time to go nuts over pistachios!

According to a new study from Cornell University, pistachios are among the highest when compared to other common foods known for their antioxidant capacity. Such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets.

American Pistachio Growers

This study is designed to look more closely at what might happen with cells in the human body. Foods high in antioxidants can help protect your body and brain, making pistachios both a delicious and healthy choice of a snack.

For more information, visit American Pistachio Growers’ website.

*Sponsored content.