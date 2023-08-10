SPRINGVILLE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s something for every “big kid” (adults) at the Legends Motor Co. in Springville… from motorcycles, to comedy shows, to rides and tasty food and drinks.

Eateries:

• Strap Tank brewery is the first brewery in Utah County in over 100 years and serves award winning food and craft beer

• Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina is one of the best Mexican restaurants in Utah – complete with a view from the rooftop

• Sidecar Cafe is one of the best places to get breakfast in all of Utah – eat some eggs and stare at history inside the Legends Motorcycle Museum

Entertainment Highlights:

• Boxcar Comedy Club – 21+ comedy venue – opening night headliner on August 19th is James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live. Boxcar will feature standup from touring artists every Friday and Saturday as well as local shows like open mic every Monday. Jamie Kennedy, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Eddie Pepitone, and Kirk Fox are just a few of the upcoming comedians.

• World-famous Legends Motorcycle Museum houses over 200 motorcycles including one of the oldest known Harley Davidson Strap Tank motorcycles in existence

• 1750 is a one-of-a-kind speakeasy in Utah County requiring a secret password every weekend to enter!

• Cargo Cinema will open in September and feature music, theater, comedy, and more

• Buffalo Nickel Tattoo is owned by Oliver Peck of the hit TV series, “Ink Master”

Visit LegendsMotorCo.com for more information.

Visit in person: 1715 W 500 S, Springville, Utah