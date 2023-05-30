The Advocates recoginize Audrey Evans and Food For All for their community advocate work focusing on wellness, healthy eating and food security for all

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – May’s Community Advocate honoree is Audrey Evans with Food For All. Food For All is a program dedicated to sustainability, education, health, & wellness for all.

Food For All covers the full spectrum: from gardening alongside local families, to providing vegetables, herbs, and fruit to those in need, and educating everyone in-between.

Food for All is a non-profit organization that focuses on the importance of sustainability, education, nutrition, health, & wellness no matter who you are. With a focus on fresh, local, organic produce, Food For All wants you to notice the difference in how eating well can make you feel.

Audrey Evans started working with Canyons School District to create a food garden and educational experience for the kids at East Canyon Middle School and also does a free farmers market for that community, donating healthy food to families in need.

Audrey Evans has been passionate about health, wellness, helping families, and working with farmers from a young age.

She originally developed this project in Cusco-Peru, based on the health and wellness of her local community working with coffee growers and how to become more sustainable. Her family owns and operates a 100 year old coffee farm where she spent 12 years developing a Specialty Coffee Project and Economic Development with the City of Quillabamba. She launched the Bioferia- Cusco’s Organic Farmers Market, where they offered locally certified organic produce, using local ingredients high in nutrients, artisanal breads, local and small business, and cooking schools.

