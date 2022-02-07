Flavors that will take you back to your childhood with every bite! It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to head over to Taco’s Plaza.

(Good Things Utah) Are you in Saint George or planning to visit soon? You will want to check out Taco’s Plaza if you haven’t already!

Taco’s Plaza is a Family owned restaurant famous for serving fresh daily food from tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas but they’re mostly famous for their Quesabirria! All of the food is made fresh, every single morning. Starting with their rice and beans, Guac and Salsa and their meats are purchased locally!

They have perfected each of the recipes because they have been passed down over generations. You’ll want to check out their menu and see how delicious everything looks.

Taco’s Plaza is located at 250 Red Cliff Drive, Saint George Utah. Visit their website, Instagram or you can follow along on TikTok!

*Sponsored Content.