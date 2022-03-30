(Good Things Utah) While our safety is always a top priority, this can be even more true when we’re driving. Unfortunately, in a world filled with distractions, risks, and dangers, staying safe on the roads is often much easier said than done.

Keeping our safety in mind, it’s crucial to regularly check on the most important part of the car: the windshield. Established in Salt Lake City and still growing, Icon Auto Glass provides the highest quality windshield replacements and repair services in the state. At Icon Glass, every customer is treated like family by their professionally-trained staff and experienced technicians.

Not able to bring your car in for services? Icon Glass has you covered. They give you the option to bring your vehicle to a service location nearby, or they’ll bring the service to you with their fully-equipped mobile van. Their mobile experts can get you back on the road in no time with advanced window replacement. Did an unexpected rock chip ruin your day? Call them for hassle-free chip repair service.

“Each of our vans is a full-service glass shop. We do every aspect of glass out of the vans or in the shop,” says Dave Beck with Icon Glass.

Improving the condition of your windshield doesn’t always have to be expensive either. If you have insurance on your vehicle, the qualified staff at Icon Glass can work directly with your insurance to make sure you get the most affordable service possible.

Get your FREE quote from Icon Glass today. Give them a call at (385) 799-2100 or find more information at IconAutoGlass.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content