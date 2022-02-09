Finding solutions to help students pay for a college education is needed now more than ever. See how to help!

(Good Things Utah) With the 2nd annual Giving Day, Salt Lake Community College is finding solutions to help students pay for higher education that is needed today. We have John Fackler, Director of Corporate and Alumni Relations joining us to talk about it.

Giving Day comes at an important time. During the pandemic, community college enrollment has declined by over 10% nationwide. Salt Lake Community College unfortunately has felt that decline also.

Salt Lake Community College has Utah’s most diverse student body. Many students from underserved student populations left during the pandemic. They’re working hard to recruit, regain and retain students, and right now, financial support is more important than ever.

2022 Salt Lake Community College Giving Day

Giving Day is a vital fundraising effort at a critical time for Salt Lake Community College students. Thursday, February 17, is their 2nd annual Giving Day, and the goal is to raise at least $100,000 and all donations are going directly to support students. February 17 is also the date the college was founded 74 years ago in 1948.

They will be focusing on 5 major areas: Scholarships, Student Programs, their highly successful Partnership for Accessing College Education (PACE), which encourages high school students to pursue a college education, Athletics, and an Area of Greatest Student Need.

Your support allows students to reduce the time needed to earn degrees and certificates, meaning they can quickly enter the workforce, contribute to family stability and the economy.

They have two great corporate sponsors, Mountain America Credit Union and UFirst Credit Union (formerly University Federal Credit Union). Each of them is matching up to $2,500 in donations on Giving Day. Additionally, SLCC’s Board of Trustees, Foundation Board, and college leaders will be matching gifts of different amounts.

A donation in any amount helps Salt Lake Community College keep its deep, varied, and far-reaching impact for all communities.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest open-access college, proudly educating the state’s most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. They educate more than 60,000 people from all walks of life each year and offer a wide variety of courses and services to meet many different needs.

They serve not just the new high school graduate but also offer everything from workforce training, support for entrepreneurs and industry certifications, and training and education for refugees, and this is in addition to our over 120-degree programs.

Please join Salt Lake Community College and all other change-makers in your community on Thursday, February 17th by visiting their website.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

*Sponsored Content.