(Good Things Utah) Any foodie can tell you that Utah is full of flavor. One of those foodies is Katy Sine, the adventurous host of Taste Utah. In honor of women around the community, this week Katy is highlighting some of her favorite places to eat that are also run predominately by females. A few of her favorite women-led places to try around Utah are Sandstone Pizza & Grill, The Chubby Llama Roasting Company, and Normal Ice Cream. Not only are each of these places led by amazing women, but they’re continuing to thrive and making mouth-wateringly delicious food in the meantime.

In addition, this week Katy encourages everyone to watch some of our local students compete in the upcoming 2022 Utah ProStart Finals this Thursday, March 10th at the Salt Palace Convention Center. ProStart is a two-year curriculum classroom-based school to career program created by the nation’s top restaurants and hospitality professionals. It supports students who are passionate about food/hospitality, and would like to explore a career in the culinary service industry.

This year’s competition will feature both a culinary competition and a management competition. These hard-working students are representing high schools from all around the state of Utah, and this competition will be a great chance for them to connect with some of the industry’s top professionals. To get more information or purchase tickets for the 2022 Utah ProStart Finals event, click HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content