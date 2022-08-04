(Good Things Utah) Another week means another stunning home for us to visit by Fieldstone Homes. For over 20 years now, the home builder has designed and constructed some of the premier home communities in the state. Today, they’ve integrated their signature styles and quality craftsmanship to introduce 12 one-of-a-kind communities for residents to build their dream homes.

Clients can’t say enough about the simplicity of Fieldstone’s entire process. From start to finish, their experts work hand-in-hand with home buyers, allowing them to make sure the final product looks exactly as envisioned.

Buying a home from Fieldstone opens up a world of possibilities that wouldn’t be possible through a rental property. According to Danielle Chatwin with Fieldstone Homes: “When you purchase your own home, it’s yours. You have the independence to do whatever you want with the home…”

More than creative freedom, buying versus renting ensures a healthier financial future as homes are strong investments. Even better, homeowners can rest easy knowing that their monthly payments are going to stay the same — whereas renters’ rates can go up at any time.

There’s comfort around every corner with Fieldstone Homes. From classic to contemporary, the builder offers buyers the ability to see their dream home come to life before their very eyes.

Scenic Mountain West

Get a taste of luxury in these new townhomes on the border of Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain. Surrounded by beautiful landscapes for outdoor recreation and a variety of convenient community amenities, Scenic Mountain West is also just a short drive from the popular food and retail hubs of Lehi.

Available in a variety of styles, these two-story units come in at over 1,800 square feet — including unfinished basements and an option for a second family room if desired. The townhomes start at $419,000, with move-in-ready units available now.

Find the community at 9347 N Vernham Lane in Eagle Mountain. For more information, click the link here.

