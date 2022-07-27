(Good Things Utah) First established in 2015, Hope Ave has been a go-to destination for all the latest and greatest in women’s boutique fashion. The brand’s mission is to help women find their signature style to feel more confident. Whether shopping in stores or online, they have something perfect for every taste. Growing more every year, Hope Ave now has 10 store locations between Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.

Back-to-school season is just around the corner and Hope Ave has all the best looks you’ll need to get the year started right. Hit the hallways in style and shop from a variety of trendy new denim, pants, and graphic tees.

Starting on July 27th through the 31st, save big by shopping 20% OFF everything at Hope Ave. Don’t miss your chance to have all the trendiest styles from this year and beyond. Their denim is so fashionable that even our Good Things Utah hosts can’t get enough.

“They fit everyone, which is the best thing about our denim,” says Abigail Measles with Hope Ave.

To see styles like these and much more, visit a Hope Ave location near you or go online to HopeAveBoutique.com.

Follow along with them on social media at @hope.ave.

Back-to-School Promotion: 20% OFF your purchase from July 27th – 30th

Back-To-School Styles

ZOEY BASIC MOM JEAN $74 Medium slight stretch denim

Fits true to size

Model is 5’8″ and wearing size 26 CARPENTER DAD JEAN $88 Cargo wide leg pant

Structured fit

Fits true to size

Model is 5’6″ and wearing size 26

100% Cotton THE MIMI FLARE JEAN $66 Denim has some stretch

Fits true to size

98% Cotton, 2% Spandex

Model is wearing a size 26

Bust 34″, Waist 26″, Height 5’6″

PLAID YOUR HERE TROUSERS $42 Plaid trouser dress pants

Stretchy waistband in back

Fits true to size

Model is 5’9″ and wearing size small

80% Polyester, 17% Rayon, 3% Spandex DESERT VIBES GRAPHIC TEE $34 Slightly oversized graphic tee

Fits true to size

Model is 5’5″ and wearing size small ALL SMILES GRAPHIC TEE $42 Oversized graphic tee

100% cotton

