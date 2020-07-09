Find out how Salt Lake Community College is helping small businesses

No other business resource center in Utah provides the complete and comprehensive level of help and expertise offered by The Miller Business Resource Center at Salt Lake Community College. What exactly is the Global Business Center?

The Global Business Center is a partnership between the SBA, Small Business Development Center, and is located at the SLCC Miller Campus. Its purpose is to teach and mentor small business owners on how to take their products or services and sell them internationally. They have dedicated experts and courses to help businesses avoid pitfalls and be better prepared when entering new markets.

Nearly 96 percent of consumers live outside the U.S., and two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power

is in foreign countries. If you’re a small business owner, you need to consider exporting as a means to grow your business. Taking a business globally is a challenge and there is risk involved, but the Global Business Center can help individuals navigate laws, taxes, strategies, and best practices to be successful.

Certificate of Global Business Management Course starting Sept 16. The class meets every Wednesday for 10 weeks through November 18. This class is perfect for employees of companies that

do business internationally or small business owners that want to learn more about global trade and

expand. They’ve partnered with World Trade Center Utah. The World Trade Center has grant funds

available to offset the costs associated with this 10-week class. The class will be taught in-person as well as on-line.

What is the cost for a business to take advantage of the The Global Business Center at SLCC?

The cost is $995 and grant funding is available to cover this fee. If you’d to apply for the class, the grant, or both visit The Global Business Center now!

This story contains sponsored content.