(Good Things Utah) Snowy seasons are coming up fast, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop for those in Southern Utah. From sunny to spooky, the premier center for entertainment in St. George is unveiling a whole new attraction for guests to try.

Fiesta Fun Center has been a staple in the city for generations, offering a wonderful venue for family outings, dates, parties, and much more. Now, it’s celebrating the Halloween season with its Fiesta Fright experience called SURVIVE THE NIGHT.

Available on certain weekend dates throughout this October season, SURVIVE THE NIGHT is a pitch-black challenge hosted in a two-story haunted house. One player is assigned to light the way through the frightful maze to escape into the night. This haunted journey is recommended for ages 8 and above.

Beyond the scary season, Fiesta Fun Center has 8 fresh arcade games for guests to enjoy, from skill-based to luck-based. This is all on top of the amazing variety of attractions including Cosmic Bowling, Mini Golf, Go-Karts, Bumper Boats, Laser Tag, and much more.

Fiesta Fun Center is open throughout the year and is located at 171 E 1160 S in St. George.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to FiestaFunCenter.com or FiestaFright.com.

