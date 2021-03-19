Fiesta Fun Center plans expansion as people seek post-pandemic entertainment

Looking for a fun and exciting way for you and your kids to spend time together this spring? Kids love to play and parents love a break from the chaos. Let your kid blow off some steam in the jungle-gym and the laser tag arena, while you do some bowling or hoard arcade tickets from your favorite arcade game. Kids will love it and you will too.

Fiesta Fun Center has 20 lanes for bowling, a two-story laser tag arena that is adventure-themed, a large arcade with over 80 games featuring Pac-Man, Jurassic Park, Spongebob Pineapple, Cyclone, Super Bikes, and many more. They have an impressive 18-hole minigolf course with a bonus hole, go-karts, bumper boats, kiddie karts, and batting cages. Then if that is too much fun, appease your appetite at the Barre Grill, an in-house restaurant where you can get anything from pizzas, salads, and burgers to fried Oreos.

If you need a lot of space to host a family or a group of friends, their party rooms can accommodate groups between 20 and 200 people. Fiesta Fun Center also has a soft play area indoors that is just perfect for the little ones. Fiesta Fun is a great place for kids to have fun if you live in or are visiting the St. George area.

Fiesta Fun Center are expanding right now. They will be going to 65,000 square feet, with 36 lanes of bowling, two private bowling lounges, and upgraded laser tag. Fiesta Fun Center is expecting to open the expansion before the end of the year but will remain open while they build.

