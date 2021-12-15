Fieldstone Homes is celebrating 40 years of building Utah’s best homes

(Good Things Utah) – Fieldstone Homes is celebrating 40 years!

Fieldstone kicked off their 40-year celebration with the entire company going to an SLC Bees game in September. They also had a 40-year party at the office the following month and continued to celebrate by participating in a special Service Month in November.

Each department volunteered at a local charity. Fieldstone Homes charity, Partner’s in Hope, helped contribute $2000 to each department and where they chose to volunteer. Giving back to the community is something fieldstone homes is incredibly passionate about.

In December, Fieldstone Homes celebrated 40 years by participating in an annual backpack drive, filling 200 backpacks with the help of their gracious lenders, First Colony Mortgage, and People’s Home Equity to fill backpacks for homeless teens at Volunteers of America, Utah. Backpacks included; beanies, gloves, hand warmers, Chapstick, soaps, deodorant, underwear, and other items.

