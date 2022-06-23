(Good Things Utah) For over 20 years, Fieldstone Homes have been in the business of building dreams. Designing and constructing some of the most luxurious communities in Utah, Fieldstone has prided itself on the imaginative work its team accomplishes — keeping comfort and lifestyle in mind with each new project.

The home builder will be a part of this year’s Utah Valley Parade of Homes, hosting a design from their new Canyon Point community in Lehi. This year’s home (#15) will feature a specially-dedicated bedroom for a very strong young girl named Evelyn Smith.

Evelyn’s bedroom is bright and spacious. Subtle accents of light pink and blue perfectly complement the room’s hardwood floors and soft tones of gray.

For more information about Fieldstone’s entry into this year’s Utah Valley Parade of Homes or to purchase tickets, click the link here.

Evelyn Smith

Evelyn learned early on that she has a rare neuromuscular disease called CMT. One in a group of disorders, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is degenerative and typically affects an individual’s arms and legs. While symptoms can appear in early childhood, most with the disease first notice it during adulthood, making Evelyn’s case even rarer.

Through it all, Evelyn has stayed strong — often taking the time to tour Fieldstone’s new home models with her family and ‘picking a room’ to call her own.

To learn more about Evelyn’s story on YouTube, click the link here.

2022 Utah Walk4CMT

Team Evelyn: Walk 4 CMT “My name is Evelyn Smith. I’m 6 years old and was diagnosed at the age of 3 with a rare type of Charcot Marie Tooth disease called Type 2Z. It’s a debilitating progressive disease that affects my nerves and muscles, making it super challenging for me to walk, run, jump, write, and play like other kids. It also makes me tire easily and experience nerve tingling/pain. I’ve had multiple castings, 2 double foot surgeries, and gone through at least 8 sets of AFO braces. I am participating in the Walk 4 CMT event to raise awareness for Charcot Marie Tooth Disease and to help raise money for the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA). Together, with your support, we can reach our fundraising goal.” -Evelyn Smith

As a part of the national campaign for those with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, the 2022 Utah Walk4CMT itself will take place Saturday, September 24th.

Join thousands of others across the country in this year-long campaign to improve the lives of those living with CMT. Funds raised by the Walk 4 CMT campaign fuel the CMTA (Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association) to find treatments for CMT and eventually a cure.

There are several great ways to participate this year:

1) Join the event in person at the Riverton City Park Large Pavilion at 1452 West 12600 South Riverton starting at 10:00 a.m.

2) Do a virtual Walk 4 CMT. Join virtually on September 24th as they connect the CMT community online! Share your stories on social media with #Walk4CMT

3) Help spread the word! Invite friends, family, and the community to donate to your walk or ask them to participate with you. Walking is always more fun as a group.

For more information about this campaign, go to www.CMTAUSA.org or use the link below to join Team Evelyn by donating to the cause!

**This segment contains sponsored content