(Good Things Utah) Another week means another stunning new model from Fieldstone Homes. This week, Nicea paid a visit to two newly built models in their quaint Antelope Meadows community nestled in Eagle Mountain. The style of one home is Farmhouse, while the other is Craftsman (Prairie). Each is very different, but both consist of bold design elements exclusively seen in Fieldstone projects.

Fieldstone gives clients a wide selection of styles, communities, and elevations to choose from. Floorplans are spacious, opening up each room to plentiful natural light — even further highlighting these homes’ subtle wood accents and warm tones.

One of the most notable features found in these new homes is their island countertops — each grand with plenty of space for a family.

“It’s a signature piece, really, from Fieldstone Homes,” says Kellie from Fieldstone Homes. “We love our islands. That’s where the party happens…”

Classic, yet trending, qualities surround every inch of these luxury homes. Carefully staged, the models in every Fieldstone Homes community are tastefully decorated — offering visitors small peeks of inspiration for their dream homes.

These gorgeous model homes can be visited in Antelope Meadows at 930 E Harrier Street in Eagle Mountain. To learn more and browse other model homes in these Fieldstone communities, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

Blue Diamond Event Happening on Saturday, July 16th in several Fieldstone communities around the Wasatch Front is the Blue Diamond Event. Join the fun this weekend by touring their top luxury homes and learning about their new buyer’s incentives that lower monthly payments and help buyers qualify for their dream homes. Savor each floorplan along with lunch from R&R BBQ and Kneaders at select communities, while others will be handing out Chick-Fil-A gift cards and hosting big giveaways for fabulous prizes. The event will go from 12 pm to 5 pm, with lunch served until 2 pm. For more information about this summer’s Blue Diamond Event and to see which communities are included, click the link here.

