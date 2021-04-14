Feta and Green Chile Turkey Meatloaf

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons was back again to show us how to make Feta and Green Chile Turkey Meatloaf.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups 1/3” cubes Harmon’s artisan bread, such as sourdough
  • 1 cup low sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup finely minced shallots
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh sage or 1 tsp dried sage leaves
  • 1 (4 oz) can dice green chiles, drained
  • 4 oz crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 lb ground turkey

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray and place it on a rimmed baking sheet.
  • In a bowl, toss bread with broth and let sit until bread absorbs the broth, about 10 minutes.
  • Add shallots, parsley, thyme, sage, chiles, cheese, salt, pepper, and eggs.
  • Add turkey and mix just until blended. Transfer to pan, mounding in center. Bake until an instant-read thermometer registers 167°, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.

