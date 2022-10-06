(Good Things Utah) Halloween season is officially here, with the Wasatch Front off to a spooky start.

One of the premier destinations for families to visit this year is the annual Festival Transylvania at Millcreek Gardens. From October 13th to October 29th, grab your little ghouls and experience this spooktacular event first-hand.

Stick around a while and enjoy frightful friends like a hysterical fortune-teller, a botched lab experiment, and even a headless horseman.

All the fun lasts between 40 and 60 minutes, giving families plenty of time to get festive while browsing the amazing selection of plants at Millcreek Gardens.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to MillcreekGardens.com.

