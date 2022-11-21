Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree! The annual Festival of Trees benefitting medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is returning to an in-person event, complete with trees, wreaths, visits with Santa Claus, scones, and the locally renown Festival of Trees fudge.

The Festival of Trees is a more than 50-year-old Utah holiday tradition. It will be held November 30th thru December 3rd at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah. Funds raised will support Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise to create the nation’s model health system for children.

“The needs of the children in our communities are great, and Primary Promise is an extensive and innovative way to address those needs,” said Dustin Lipson, administrator of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “We look forward to welcoming the community to the Festival of Trees to start the holiday season and to help children at Primary Children’s Hospital and beyond.”

The Festival of Trees, presented by Intermountain Foundation, is brought to life by a dedicated 80-member volunteer board, who enlists the talents of thousands of families, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah and neighboring states.

Festival of Trees Decorating, Intermountain Healthcare

Last year, the Festival of Trees raised $2.3 million to support patient care at Primary Children’s Hospital and new, innovative ways to expand that expertise through Primary Promise.

Join us November 28th through December 3rd at Mountain America Exposition Center. Gifts such as trees, wreaths, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces, and collectibles for the event are available for bid at the silent auction. More information can be found by visiting their website.

