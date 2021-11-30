Festival of Trees Magic returns Nov. 30: How you can help kids at Primary Children’s Hospital

(Good Things Utah) – Holiday magic to help kids at Primary Children’s Hospital begins Nov. 30 this year with the 51st annual Festival of Trees.

The treasured holiday kickoff event benefitting patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and children’s health is scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. To prioritize the health and safety of the community, the event will take place virtually at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

“We invite the community to give generously to support children’s health and Primary Children’s Hospital patients by participating in Festival of Trees,” said Shona Peterson, co-chair of the Festival of Trees Volunteer Board.

Produced by Intermountain Foundation, Festival of Trees is organized by a volunteer board of 80 individuals, who enlisted the talents of thousands of families, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah and neighboring states.

The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday tradition celebrating children’s health in the Utah community. Intermountain Healthcare welcomes you to experience four festive days dedicated to raising money for Primary Children’s Hospital from the comfort of your own home.

Incredible volunteers from the community created and donated some of the most beautiful holiday decorations; extravagant trees, stunning wreaths, hand-crafted gingerbread houses, and so much more. All of which will be available via our Online Auction and Gift Boutique.

Grab some hot cocoa and your best holiday sweater and explore our unique holiday gifts, or bring some holiday cheer to your home, all while supporting children in need.

Here are 4 ways you can enjoy the Festival of Trees and help kids:

1. Bid on any of the hundreds of large and small trees in the silent auction starting Nov. 30.

Volunteers donated more than 350 beautifully decorated, themed trees, twinkling with thousands of lights. The silent auction ends on Dec. 2.

2. Get one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies for loved ones on your Christmas list at the silent auction.

Volunteers also have provided about 75 wreaths, 1,500 pounds of fudge in various flavors, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces, and collectibles. These gifts and more are available at the silent auction from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

3. Buy Festival of Trees’ famous fudge, quilts, wreaths, and other seasonal items to help children at the hospital.

These items are available for purchase Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at FestivalofTreesUtah.org

4. Give generously at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

Festival of Trees last year raised $1.2 million to support Primary Children’s Hospital. Organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount this year with the help of a generous community.

To view items for sale and auction, as well as stories about Primary Children’s patients and families, visit FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, a Medical Group with more than 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at about 160 clinics, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery.

Learn more by visiting Intermountain Healthcare now.

