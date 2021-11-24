Festival of the Seas returns to the Rio Kennecott Plaza at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

(Good Things Utah) – Festival of the Seas is returning to the Rio Kennecott Plaza at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium this Friday, November 26. (7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly) This nighttime plaza event includes music, lights, seasonal shopping from local vendors, dozens of family-friendly activities, and exploration stations.

Follow Santa to a Kingdom Under the Sea as you immerse yourself in this evening event under EECO on the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza with food, festivities, and holiday light displays for the whole family! They’ve added all-new activities, plus they’re bringing back your favorite characters and welcoming local vendors and artisans to fill the Gingerbread Village.

Families can meet Santa and see his magical seaside sleigh. Tickets are only $14.95-$9.95. Save $1 off each ticket by purchasing in advance online or 20% off for Aquarium members.

This is a family-friendly event with activities for all ages. More info and tickets at Festival of the Seas.

Special Offer

Save $1 off each ticket when you purchase online. Members save 20% off. If you want to take advantage of that member discount, buy a membership this Friday only, on the opening day of the festival, and get a free month-long membership for a friend.

