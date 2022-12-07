Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Nicea and Zoe Smith, the Events Manager with Living Planet Aquarium are warming up today and exploring with Santa at The Festival of the seas!

You can purchase your regular ticket for admission and enjoy the warmth of the Aquarium, see all of the amazing animals and you’ll also get to experience the festive activities. Activities available include visiting Santa, making crafts, and enjoying story time with Mrs. Claus! You might even get to see Santa dive with the sharks on select days!

Santa’s Schedule:

Now – December 12th: Fridays | 3:00 – 6:00 pm Saturdays & Sundays | 12:00 – 4:00 pm Mondays | 3:00 – 8:00 pm

December 16th – 23rd: Daily | 12:00 – 4:00 pm

December 24th: Saturday | 10:00 am – 2:00 pm



While you’re at the Aquarium you can also check out and experience EECO voyager, their all-new immersive VR experience! This allows you to connect with the Living Planet through a new Virtual Reality experience! Embark on a quantum voyage to discover the world’s ecosystems, like colorful coral reefs or the verdant rainforest.

Purchase your tickets or sign up to become a member by visiting the Living Planet Aquarium website.

*Sponsored Content.