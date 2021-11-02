Feeling sick? Know the differences between the common cold and other sicknesses

(Good Things Utah) – Achoo! That sneeze could mean a cold.

Did you know that the common cold is the main reason that children miss school and adults miss work? Each year in the United States, there are millions of cases of the common cold. But, when should you check if it’s something else entirely?

While you never want to catch a cold or be sick in any way, chances are that you can recognize one before it fully develops and stop it before it takes a toll. Typically, a cold comes on slowly; but you might feel run down, then wake up with a sore throat or a runny nose.

You likely already know all the tell-tale signs of a cold—like a runny nose, congestion, sneezing, cough—but how do you know it’s just a run-of-the-mill illness and not something more serious?

Dr. Cline from Tanner Clinic explains how to tell if you have the common cold or something that requires a little more medical attention, such as the flu, acute bronchitis, sinusitis, or even pertussis. Check out the chart below to see the differences.

If symptoms of what you think is a common cold lasts longer, it’s possible you have something more worrisome, such as the flu or mononucleosis. To be safe, make an appointment with your physician.

