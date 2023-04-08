SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Crave is chef Brandon Bourdeaux’s one-of-a-kind take on the unique, complementary foods he grew up craving. Crave’s menu is focused on textures, flavors, and ingredients that contrast but blend together beautifully, including distinct breakfast options, filling lunches, and creative lighter fare.

Experience Crave for yourself at The Local Market & Bar ( 310 East 400 South, Salt Lake City).

At The Local Market & Bar, residents and travelers alike can gather to enjoy delicious food, great drinks, and even better company. Expertly curated by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, this unique collective of artisan food vendors, a craft bar, and beautiful event space showcases the best of Salt Lake City inspiration and global influences.

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Utah Restraurant Association.