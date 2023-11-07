Thanksgiving Banquet for our homeless community is On Wednesday November 22nd

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Approximately 14,000 people in Utah will experience homelessness this year. Chris Croswhite, executive director of Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, is seeking help with the Mission’s annual holiday donation drive.

Croswhite says there is a lack of emergency shelter beds, and a greater number of people are living on the street. The Rescue Mission is here to help, providing shelter, meals, safe day room space and a new life program to provide a pathway off the streets for people currently experiencing homelessness.

The Mission’s Seek and Rescue Outreach – goes out into the homeless camps to meet emergency needs of people living outside.

Renewed Hope Thanksgiving Banquet for our homeless community is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22nd.

Providing full thanksgiving meal

Haircuts

Flu shot and vaccinations clinic

Clothing and hygiene items

Crisis care and referrals to New Life Program

Outreach to homeless camps to invite people back to the Rescue Mission and take meals to to where people are at.

Interested in helping.

Volunteer – Volunteer@RescueSaltLake.org

People to sponsor tables at Thanksgiving Banquet – a $10.00 gift sponsors a full table.

Need of Coats, hats, gloves, winter clothing as the temperature turns cold.

People can donate and help by going to RescueSaltLake.org

Sponsored by Rescue Mission of Salt Lake