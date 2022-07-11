(Good Things Utah) Ascent Kitchen is conveniently located near Liberty Park on the outskirts of downtown Salt Lake City. Just one of three locations, this quaint dining establishment offers visitors a beautiful view of the park nearby whilst enjoying their meal atop a spacious shaded patio. The beautiful surroundings are made even better by the restaurant’s stunning exterior hosting subtle white tones and vibrant splashes of green throughout.

Katy Sine from Taste Utah paid a visit to Ascent Kitchen to see the location and sample all the delectable creations coming from their kitchen.

Visitors are given a wholesome selection of menu items — each meal made from scratch and using all-natural ingredients prepared to perfection. Breakfast and brunch are simple yet savory here with Breakfast Bowls, Wraps, and Toast made to order with house-made salsas. A more traditional breakfast can be found in their fluffy Pancakes, Greek Omelette, Spanish Frittata, and Classic Benedict on a baked biscuit.

Regulars often remember Ascent most for their all-natural rice and salad bowls crafted fresh using mixed greens or rice. These ingredients come together to form mouthwatering bowl choices like Asian Cucumber Salmon, Chicken Fajita, Thai Peanut Chicken, and Mediterranean Chicken. They also feature a variety of specialty add-on tofus for extra flavor including Blackened, Firecracker, Indian Curry, and Sesame Tofu.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

Chicken Fajita Bowl

Asian Cucumber Salmon Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

Blackened Tofu Firecracker Tofu Indian Curry Tofu Sesame Curry

Menu selections for later visits include their delicious Chicken Aioli and Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches, Orange Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken, and Dill Salmon — each made in-house and complete with sides like Seasonal Vegetables, Hummus, Soup, or Roasted Potatoes.

Make sure to save room for tasty desserts from the NY Cheesecake to their Molten Lava Cake. The selection gets even sweeter with their plant-based smoothies like Electric Berry, Peanut Butter Dream, Sunshine Energy, and Glowing Greens or house-made bowls using the same flavor base.

Sunshine Energy Peanut Butter Dream Electric Berry Glowing Greens

Sunshine Energy Bowl Peanut Butter Dream Bowl Electric Berry Bowl Glowing Greens Bowl

Ascent Kitchen offers the ideal experience for those looking to enjoy a day out in the sun or grab a yummy bite on the go. They currently have 3 locations for customers:

Downtown 49 Gallivan Avenue Salt Lake City (801) 456-2513 Mon-Fri 9am-3pm Sat/Sun Closed Liberty Park 439 East 900 South Salt Lake City (385) 267-1092 Mon-Sat 9am-8pm Sun 9am-6pm Sandy 9645 S State Street Sandy (385) 557-4986 Mon-Sat 9am-8pm Sun Closed

For more information and to see the full menu, visit them at www.ascent.kitchen.

**This segment contains sponsored content