(Good Things Utah) Ascent Kitchen is conveniently located near Liberty Park on the outskirts of downtown Salt Lake City. Just one of three locations, this quaint dining establishment offers visitors a beautiful view of the park nearby whilst enjoying their meal atop a spacious shaded patio. The beautiful surroundings are made even better by the restaurant’s stunning exterior hosting subtle white tones and vibrant splashes of green throughout.

Katy Sine from Taste Utah paid a visit to Ascent Kitchen to see the location and sample all the delectable creations coming from their kitchen.

Visitors are given a wholesome selection of menu items — each meal made from scratch and using all-natural ingredients prepared to perfection. Breakfast and brunch are simple yet savory here with Breakfast Bowls, Wraps, and Toast made to order with house-made salsas. A more traditional breakfast can be found in their fluffy Pancakes, Greek Omelette, Spanish Frittata, and Classic Benedict on a baked biscuit.

Regulars often remember Ascent most for their all-natural rice and salad bowls crafted fresh using mixed greens or rice. These ingredients come together to form mouthwatering bowl choices like Asian Cucumber Salmon, Chicken Fajita, Thai Peanut Chicken, and Mediterranean Chicken. They also feature a variety of specialty add-on tofus for extra flavor including Blackened, Firecracker, Indian Curry, and Sesame Tofu.

  • Mediterranean Chicken Salad
  • Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
  • Chicken Fajita Bowl
  • Asian Cucumber Salmon Bowl
  • Breakfast Bowl
  • Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Blackened Tofu
Firecracker Tofu
Indian Curry Tofu
Sesame Curry

Menu selections for later visits include their delicious Chicken Aioli and Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches, Orange Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken, and Dill Salmon — each made in-house and complete with sides like Seasonal Vegetables, Hummus, Soup, or Roasted Potatoes.

Make sure to save room for tasty desserts from the NY Cheesecake to their Molten Lava Cake. The selection gets even sweeter with their plant-based smoothies like Electric Berry, Peanut Butter Dream, Sunshine Energy, and Glowing Greens or house-made bowls using the same flavor base.

Sunshine Energy
Peanut Butter Dream
Electric Berry
Glowing Greens
Sunshine Energy Bowl
Peanut Butter Dream Bowl
Electric Berry Bowl
Glowing Greens Bowl

Ascent Kitchen offers the ideal experience for those looking to enjoy a day out in the sun or grab a yummy bite on the go. They currently have 3 locations for customers:

Downtown

49 Gallivan Avenue

Salt Lake City

(801) 456-2513

Mon-Fri 9am-3pm

Sat/Sun Closed

Liberty Park

439 East 900 South

Salt Lake City

(385) 267-1092

Mon-Sat 9am-8pm

Sun 9am-6pm

Sandy

9645 S State Street

Sandy

(385) 557-4986

Mon-Sat 9am-8pm

Sun Closed

For more information and to see the full menu, visit them at www.ascent.kitchen.

