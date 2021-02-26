Fashion marketplace offers newly curated merchandise daily at discount prices

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Are you looking for an all-in-one marketplace where you can shop for all the cutest and on-trend spring styles at discount prices?

JANE is a curated marketplace with more than 2,000 shops plus big brands and designer names. They offer daily deals and an exciting point of view to inspire you and your family to live a stylish life. Meeting the needs of women, men, kids, and stocking goods for the home, beauty, and wellness – even stuff for canines and kitties, JANE really covers all the bases. They believe that every person is unique, complicated, and busy – and all beautiful. That’s why there’s JANE.com. It’s a place for all of us that brings the best of affordable style together on one app.

They’re heavy on carrying products from little boutiques nation-wide, supporting over 2,000 small businesses with many of them family and female-owned. JANE frequently dabbles with the big brand names, too – then sprinkles just enough logo luxe on top to make sure they have absolutely everything you might be looking for.

JANE’s curation of local boutiques includes brands like Lucy Ave, Fancy Frills, A Dip of Darling, and smaller shops across the country. Their curation of brand name accessories and shoes boasts names like Ray-Ban, Charles David, Muk Luks, and smaller shops across the country like Journey and Crew. They have held a strong stance on mixing national brand names with regional privately owned boutiques to bring you the best options possible.

Today on Good Things Utah, JANE showed you some of the best and most beautiful spring dresses to fit all styles and trends. Whether you’re looking for cottagecore, boho, maxi to mini, tiered, ruffles, floral, sheer, babydoll, button-down, or strappy to puff sleeves, JANE.com has styles blooming all over the place.

To shop their newest styles visit JANE.com right now.

This story contains sponsored content.