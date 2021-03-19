Farmstead Bakery opens in St. George with mouth-watering pastries

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The most consumed food in the world is bread and it has existed at every family table for thousands of years. In Utah, the beginnings of bread making came with the Ute Tribe and Latter-Day Saints. These groups of people farmed the first crops that were vital to the survival of their families and the local population. It is with these origins in mind that Farmstead was created.

The idea of Farmstead, a local European style bakery, also known as a patisserie, was born one evening during a small gathering. Individuals who already had experience as restaurant owners and food craft connoisseurs imagined themselves working together to make something great. Adding a bakery made a lot of sense since it brought out their passion for feeding people, enjoying good company, and above all good food! It is in this small moment of breaking bread that Farmstead was born.

Farmstead is located in Southern Utah and serves all of the cities and state parks surrounding Saint George.

The cities of Hurricane, Cedar City, Santa Clara, Washington, Springdale, Pintura, and Colorado City are just a few. The bakery is located in a perfect place to stop and have a delicious bite on your way to Zion National Park, Bryce National Park, or Snow Canyon State Park.

Farmstead Bakery invites you to “come break bread” with them.

This story contains sponsored content.