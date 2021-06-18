Farmstead Bakery in St. George is the place to grab your baked goods

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With only three month under its belt, Farmstead Bakery has continued to grow quickly due to the demand of its fresh, gourmet-baked goods. Already, it is known for its cheese filled danish, triple baked almond croissants, and its Kouign Amann. Right now, 150 danishes are sold each day. Don’t worry if you get messy as you eat one, that’s supposed to happen.

Yo can also grab something for brunch from sandwiches, salads, pizza and more. You might want to try the Caprese with fresh mozzarella, tomato and balsamic on daily baked ciabatta.

Farmstead Bakery Instagram

info@farmsteadbakery.com
435-986-7777
18 S 200 West
St. George, Utah 84770
United States

Open:

Monday-Saturday 7am-7pm
Sunday 7am-3pm

*Sponsored

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files