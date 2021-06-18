Farmstead Bakery in St. George is the place to grab your baked goods

With only three month under its belt, Farmstead Bakery has continued to grow quickly due to the demand of its fresh, gourmet-baked goods. Already, it is known for its cheese filled danish, triple baked almond croissants, and its Kouign Amann. Right now, 150 danishes are sold each day. Don’t worry if you get messy as you eat one, that’s supposed to happen.

Yo can also grab something for brunch from sandwiches, salads, pizza and more. You might want to try the Caprese with fresh mozzarella, tomato and balsamic on daily baked ciabatta.

Farmstead Bakery Instagram

*Sponsored