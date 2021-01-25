Farmhouse Bacon Swiss Frittata

Hearing aid technology today is better than ever. If your hearing aids are two or three years old, you’ll be amazed at how much better and more sophisticated today’s hearing aids are. In fact, in some cases, today’s hearing aids allow users to hear better than someone with perfect hearing. Some of today’s hearing aids are even Bluetooth compatible. The newest offering from My Hearin Centers even has a "Mask mode," to help when someone's voice is muffled by their facemask.

It's not just the cool features that make hearing aids desirable; it's also their impact on health. One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated, and tend to withdraw socially. Recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack, and even Alzheimer’s. So, hearing loss involves much more than just turning up the volume on the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. In fact, treating hearing loss is about improving the quality of an individual’s life, and in some cases, even lengthening that life.