Farmhouse Bacon Swiss Frittata

Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- ¼ cup reduced-fat milk
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. Cache Valley® Butter, divided
- ¼ medium onion, diced
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
- 1 cup Cache Valley® Shredded Swiss Cheese
Instructions
- PREHEAT broiler.
- WHISK eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a medium mixing bowl; set aside.
- HEAT ½ of the butter in a large non-stick skillet or non-stick cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- ADD onions and cook about 3 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
- ADD mushrooms and peppers, cook an additional 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned.
- REMOVE from heat and stir in spinach until leaves have wilted; remove vegetables from skillet and set aside.
- HEAT remaining butter in the same skillet over medium-high heat.
- ADD egg mixture and cook, stirring occasionally until eggs are nearly set. Broil for 30 seconds or until eggs have set.
- TOP with ½ of cheese, vegetable mixture, and bacon. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- BROIL for 30 seconds to 1 minute or until cheese melts, then cut into wedges to serve.
