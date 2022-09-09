(Good Things Utah) We’re now just days away from the state’s biggest convention of the year. Held from September 22nd through September 24th, the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is known for being the largest comic convention in North America per capita.

Hosted by Dan Farr Productions, the convention brings tens of thousands of fans from around the globe, right here to humble Salt Lake City.

These conventions have also attracted countless celebrity names like Stan Lee, Tom Holland, Jeremy Renner, Sir Patrick Stewart, Dick Van Dyke, Jason Momoa, and many more.

Of the assorted collection of celebrities who will be attending this year’s FanX, one of the most recognizable names on the lineup is Susan Olsen. At just age 7, she forever made her mark in television history by playing Cindy Brady in the iconic Brady Bunch series.

“We’re family,” says Olsen when asked about her other cast members. “We’ve all stayed in touch and we end up doing projects together… Mike Lookinland and I will be in Utah at FanX together… There’s always a reason to bring ‘The Bunch’ back.”

Her role as the youngest sibling in the Brady family propelled her career to new heights, despite already having worked in television — even brushing elbows with the likes of Elvis Presley in the 1968 film titled The Trouble With Girls.

To purchase tickets and meet your favorite names in entertainment, go online to FanXSaltLake.com.

