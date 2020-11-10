Harmons Grocery Stores always has freshly made in-store products you love, packaged, and ready to go. You can still purchase soups, salads, artisan bread, brats, etc. But in case you want to make something yourself at home, Chef Lesli Sommerdorf showed us how to make Fall Salad with Pumpernickel Croutons and Toasted Pumpkin Seed Vinaigrette.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp ground turmeric
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp freshly ground pepper
- ½ tsp sugar
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Croutons
- Pumpernickel bread
Salad:
- 2 romaine hearts, cut into small pieces
- 1/3 cup toasted and salted pumpkin seeds
- 1/4 cup fresh parmesan ribbons
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- To make the croutons, slice the bread into ½” cubes. Drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Cook until dry and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Toss and continue to cook until dry on other sides, another 10 minutes.
- To make the vinaigrette, in a jar add vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, turmeric, cumin, salt, pepper, sugar, and oil.
- To assemble the salad, in a large bowl, combine romaine, pumpkin seeds, and add half of vinaigrette and toss. Season with salt and pepper and add parmesan and croutons and toss again.
This story contains sponsored content.