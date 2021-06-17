Fall in love with a cup of coffee that uses all organic ingredients

They call it magic in a cup and we can see why! Sadie Hite, Store Manager/Barista shared with us their most popular drink, their signature coffee, ‘FeelLove Latte’.

At Feel Love Coffee they use all organic ingredients, they do not have any synthetic flavors. Sadie says what makes their coffee so unique and delicious is the amount of thought that goes into their drinks and it’s healthier than other coffee options.

Their FeelLove Latte contains, honey, vanilla, and an espresso shot.

For those that don’t like coffee, they offer other options as well like teas, lemonades, protein shakes.To step it up a notch, they also have a yoga studio, and fashion stores inside FeelLove Coffee.

Aside from all of that, FeelLove Coffee also has a wide spectrum of food items to enjoy on its menu.

Below are 3 out of their 7 locations:

Riverside

558 E Riverside Dr. Ste 208

St. George, Utah 84790

Zion

358 Zion Park Blvd

Springdale, UT 84767

Ancestor Square

2 W St George Blvd

St. George, Utah 84790

Find FeelLove Coffee online.

This story contain sponsored content.