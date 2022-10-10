(Good Things Utah) Colder temps are upon us and now is the perfect time to learn a new recipe to warm up a chilly day at home. But don’t fret… We’ve got an excellent recipe for Fall Chicken Stew you can get cozy with from Chef Jake Driffill at Harmons Grocery.

Combine this with a homemade Roasted Butternut Squash recipe from Harmons and you’ve got the ultimate night in for a whole family.

To download this print recipe, click the link here. For more information and to browse the freshest ingredients, go online to HarmonsGrocery.com.

Fall Flavors Chicken Stew Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 10 minutes Total Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb roasted butternut squash (recipe below)

4 tablespoons ghee

1 lb diced chicken thighs

1 cup diced yellow onion

¼ cup Harmons freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 ½ tablespoons fresh ginger minced

3 ½ teaspoons garam masala

½ cup cashews

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

2 ounces tomato paste 1 cups heavy cream

Directions:

Heat the ghee in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add chicken, paprika, garam masala, and coconut sugar and cook until it begins to brown about 5 minutes. Add onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook until the onions become translucent. Deglaze with orange juice and use a wooden spoon to scrape fond from the bottom of the pan. Add cashews, dried cranberries, roasted squash, and tomato paste, and stir to combine. Finish by adding cream and allow soup to simmer for 20 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite bread or over rice.

Roasted Butternut Squash

Ingredients:

1 pound diced butternut squash

1 tablespoon pumpkin seed oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss squash with oil and spices. Place on a sheet pan and roast until golden brown and fork tender.

**This segment contains sponsored content