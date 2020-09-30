Fall concert series welcomes audiences back to Tuacahn

The show goes on!

Tuacahn is gearing up to have their first performance since March. They’ve found a way to safely bring you a feel-good concert series, and we’re in Southern Utah getting the details. Music of Queen, The Beach Boys, The Rat Pack, and many more. Good Things Utah visited Southern Utah and Tuacahn to hear what’s coming up with their new extended concert season. Deena Marie went down to get the scoop of who’s performing and how you can get tickets.

With so many of us itching to experience live music and performance again, Tuacahn has found a way to safely bring a family-friendly concert experience to Southern Utah. The Tuacahn fall concert series is bigger than ever, featuring 10 talented acts spread between September and November, wrapping up just in time for the annual Christmas in the Canyon event and the fabulous Rat Pack is Back Christmas concert playing Nov. 27 through Dec. 22. Check out details on each of the concerts, get tickets, and other information, go to Tuacahn now.

Tuacahn’s enhanced health and safety protocols include additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures, required facemasks for all in attendance, hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, additional entrance, and exit points to reduce gathering on the plaza, and social spacing indicators throughout the common areas.

For everyone who has been missing the sound of music reverberating off southern Utah’s majestic red rock canyons, Tuacahn is back with a fall concert lineup that is nothing short of fantastic. Use promo code ‘GOOD20’ and you will get you 20% off tickets to The Rat Pack is Back! Hurry! Tickets must be purchased by Oct 10.

