Faces of COVID-19: Violinist patient who went viral is back in his workshop

(INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE) — We continue to highlight frontline caregivers and share their stories of a special experience while saving lives during the pandemic.

One nurse from Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden says she will never forget her patient, a violinist, who went viral on social media after playing music at his hospital bed all while on a breathing tube. ABC4 talked with Grover and the nurse who was instrumental in making that moving moment possible.

70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen of Harrisville, Utah just outside of Ogden, spent nearly 2 months in the hospital. He was intubated when he gave the performance of his life on the world stage in his hospital room. It’s the video seen around the globe. Grover playing the Tennessee Waltz on his violin on the edge of his hospital bed in the ICU.

He wanted to give back the only way a musician could. Grover’s enormous gratitude led him to pass a note to his nurse requesting his instruments. Ciara Sase, RN, ‘He asked if his wife could bring his violin and his viola.’Grover’s wife Diana said, ‘Pretty typical. My daughter was here with me and we both went ‘yeah’ that’s dad so we took the violin up to McKay-Dee.

It was a concerted effort to get the hospital to clear the violin for a critically-ill patient while Grover’s wife and daughter were also sick with COVID-19.

But ICU Registered Nurse Ciara Sase and her staff made it happen.

The sounds spilling into the hallway piped through the nurses’ walkie-talkie.

The music, tugging at everyone’s heart strings who was within earshot.

After the bedside impromptu mini concert, Grover would become too sick to play again for the nurses. Grover would spend 55 days in the hospital. Grover pulled through. When the hospital staff got wind Grover was well enough to leave the hospital weeks later, everyone at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital wanted to show how much his music lifted their spirits.

Grover, ‘When I left, every nurse was on every level saying goodbye to me. There was a large crowd of people saying goodbye that touched me.’

Ciara says, ‘I heard his voice for the first time which was so shocking but one of the coolest things ever. In the ICU we don’t get to see patients when they leave the ICU.’

‘I just told him how much I loved him and I just thanked him for allowing me to be part of his life during his vulnerable stage we hugged and we cried it was really special.’

Grover said, ‘This is an important story. for people to see patients like me can hang on to and see they can get through this because they know about this story.’

The former music teacher of more than 40 years is now back in his music workshop out of his garage. Grover has been breathing new life in old string instruments for more than three decades at Classical Strings. Grover is still receiving messages around the world from the performance at Intermountain McKay Dee Hospital. His video viewed roughly two billion times.

What does he say about all of this attention?

Grover said, ‘I think it’s neat. I tell people I put my pants on the same way everyday. I haven’t changed.’

For Ciara, it was the highlight of her nursing career.

‘It will be something that will forever shape my nursing practice and shape who I am as a nurse.’

One thing that has changed, Grover said, he doesn’t take anything for granted and both he and his wife say just wear your mask.

