SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Tucked away along Salt Lake City’s creative East Broadway Street (169 E 300 South) is a wonderful antique and vintage boutique that’s relatively new to the downtown scene.. The Post Trading Co. which is just about to celebrate it’s first anniversary. Store owner, Emily Read is the mastermind behind this creative space. She sat down with Bree to dish about vintage retail, antiques and fun ways to decorate your space.

The Post Trading Co., along with the neighboring shops along East Broadway Street, will be hosting its annual sidewalk sale event on Saturday, May 20th – the stores and sidewalks will be full of fabulous treasures and great deals.

Visit The Post Trading Co. online at ThePostSLC.com – visit in person at 169 E Broadway (300 South), Salt Lake City. Or Call 801-232-0527 and make an appointment to meet with Emily!

Emily and The Post Trading Co. recently provided the furnishings for ABC4’s 75th Anniversary TV Special – check out how amazing our set looked.

Sponsored by The Post Trading Co.