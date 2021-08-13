Extraordinary $2.5 million property in Salt lake represents the best of Italy’s rich design tradition

(GTU) – The Salt Lake Parade of Homes 2021, the longest-running home parade in the United States, is an event where every year the major builders and homeowners of extraordinary properties open their latest estates to the public and welcome visits.

Today on Good Things Utah we were introduced to the most anticipated home to feature in the parade this year (photos below). It’s situated on the East Bench and costs an eye-watering $2.5 million, but features outstanding craftsmanship and exemplary design from two famous Italian companies, LaFucina and Obicua Architects.

Obicua Architects is a recognized award-winning firm of Italian professionals specialized in high-end residential design; Their practice is active worldwide and designed several homes in Utah.

La Scatola is an extraordinary home. It’s most recognizable for its squared-off, straight-lined styling and dramatic facade – and rightly so… La Scatola translates to, “The Box” in English.

The high-end residential project is truly a vessel for contemporary design. Sophisticated simplicity is the definition of luxury. The 1955 remodel was given new life as Salt Lake City’s first look into the world of contemporary Italian architecture. From the exterior shape to the interior layout, the quality of the materials to the expertise of the artisans, every detail was thought of, designed, and realized with the intent to bring Italy to the US.

Property Details

The home is an architectural fusion that combines thoughtful European design and attention to detail with American luxury living. As a remodel, the home gained an additional 1,000 square feet dedicated to an expansive master suite while all other spaces in the home were optimized to create a spacious feel.

The design team worked directly with over 15 Italian brands and artisans to remain within the budget and space constraints while maintaining architectural integrity. When you step into this Italian, modern masterpiece through a pivoting 7 ft by 9 ft glass door, you immediately notice the immense size of the vaulted entry and beautiful custom-made chandelier.

Imported Italian floating staircase leads up and down and is encased in glass. It has an open concept main floor with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. Sleek kitchen cabinets and floating countertops with Thermador appliances add a touch of modern convenience to the kitchen. It has a remote-controlled passthrough window connecting the large butler’s pantry and kitchen – because everyone needs that. The luxury doesn’t stop their though.

The private and expansive master suite has a huge vaulted ceiling and looks out to striking, unobstructed mountain and valley views. The handcrafted faux stone feature wall is a nice touch of class too. And when it comes to storage, the master closet has censored lighting, amazing functionality, and ample room for all your stuff.

The office, which sits in a cozy and convenient spot, functions as a fifth bedroom with a built-in Murphy bed and a modern 9 ft sliding mirrored glass door. Don’t forget about the walkout basement with kitchenette and gym – just wow.

The most stunning piece of the home is the floor you walk on. The wide plank European white oak pre-engineered hardwood flooring and extra-large Italian tiles throughout the home are gorgeous. The whole home is outfitted with Italian fixtures. Hardware and ‘Oikos’ Italian travertine stucco feature on the walls and exterior. For outside entertainment, there are 500 square feet of outdoor deck space adorned with a clear glass railing.

The home is an absolute masterpiece that you need to see. If you’d like to tour the home in person, make sure to head to the Salt Lake Parade of Homes.

The longest-running parade in America celebrates its 75th year of the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. To check out homes just like this one, make sure to buy tickets online at Salt Lake Parade of Homes or at any of the homes in the parade. You can download the Salt Lake Parade of Homes app on the Play Store or App Store to get turn-by-turn directions to all of the homes on your list.

La Scatola is for sale!

.This story contains sponsored content.